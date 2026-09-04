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More than just a ride! The secret reason why Joao Neves arrived at PSG training in a humble cargo van revealed
Midfielder drives humble van
Portugal midfielder Neves captured widespread attention after arriving at the PSG training centre behind the wheel of a Portuguese-registered cargo van earlier this week. The striking sight quickly went viral online given that elite footballers are typically associated with fleets of ultra-luxury supercars. Having recently recovered from a bout of illness, the young playmaker warmly greeted supporters and signed autographs before heading inside the complex.
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Insider reveals charity mission
Citing A Bola, prominent French influencer Djamel, who enjoys close ties to the Parisian outfit, revealed the noble intention behind the midfielder's choice of vehicle: "Just to let you know: Joao Neves did, in fact, drive a van to the Campus, but there was a reason behind all this. A reason that makes us admire him even more and shows what an extraordinary human being he is."
Djamel further explained the cargo's charitable purpose: "The two-time European champion had hundreds of items in the back of the van that he delivered to charities supported by the PSG Foundation!"
Humility earns widespread praise
The generous gesture immediately transformed online jokes, which had light-heartedly suggested the star was transporting salted codfish or moving house, into a wave of genuine admiration. Djamel underlined the player's unpretentious character: "This speaks volumes about the incredible, humble person with enormous team spirit that he is."
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Enrique plots midfield return
Having fully recovered from the illness that sidelined him last weekend, Neves is firmly focused on forcing his way back into Luis Enrique's starting line-up. PSG prepare to take on AS Monaco in Ligue 1 this Friday, desperate to kickstart their campaign with a first league win following back-to-back draws. The Portuguese playmaker's timely return provides a major boost as the reigning champions look to quickly rediscover their winning touch.
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