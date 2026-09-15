Crystal Pix
JJ Gabriel requests to leave Manchester United ahead of potential record-breaking appearance
A stunning blow for the academy
According to The Telegraph, Manchester United have been struck by a major development after highly-rated 15-year-old prospect JJ Gabriel submitted formal notice of his intention to leave the club. Nicknamed 'Kid Messi', the talented forward has sent shockwaves through Old Trafford after requesting to cancel his registration with immediate effect. The timing comes as a severe shock, particularly with United having planned to include him in the senior squad for Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie against Brighton.
Had he featured against Brighton, Gabriel was firmly in line to become the youngest-ever player to represent Manchester United in a competitive fixture.
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Weighing youth brilliance against sudden uncertainty
The unexpected exit request arrives less than a week after Gabriel produced sensational hat-trick heroics on his UEFA Youth League debut in a 5-0 victory over Sabah. His remarkable rise saw him become the youngest-ever winner of the club's Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award last season. Praise has flowed from club legends, with Rio Ferdinand describing him as "ridiculous" and Ryan Giggs hailing him as a "generational talent" during recent glowing assessments.
Speaking after his European masterclass, professional development phase lead Adam Lawrence noted, "JJ is surrounded by people that really, really believe in him from the top of the club right the way through."
Uncertain triggers behind the scenes
Despite the formal notice being served, internal sources indicate that the exact catalysts behind Gabriel's sudden desire to walk away remain unclear. With his current deal running until the summer and strict regulations preventing immediate deregistration, there is cautious hope within Old Trafford that relations can be repaired. The teenager recently wiped his Instagram account clean of posts, adding further intrigue to a situation that has caught the coaching staff entirely off guard.
Club officials remain hopeful that the situation can be rectified given his long-standing ties, strong staff relationships, and deep roots within the academy structure.
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Navigating the path ahead
As Manchester United prepare for their upcoming domestic cup commitments, the club must delicately manage the future of one of Europe's most coveted young talents. Gabriel does not turn 16 until October, meaning his immediate sporting development remains anchored to the English giants for now. Whether the hierarchy can successfully convince the social media sensation to reverse his stance will dictate one of the most crucial youth retention battles of the season.
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