JJ Gabriel named in Man Utd squad for Rosenborg friendly as 15-year-old eyes breakthrough under Michael Carrick

The selection of Gabriel represents a significant milestone for a player who does not celebrate his 16th birthday until October. After winning both the Premier League and United's Under-18 awards last season, the London-born forward is the sole addition to the group that traveled to Finland for last week’s 1-0 defeat against Wrexham. His inclusion comes at the expense of striker Ethan Wheatley, who has dropped out of the traveling party heading to Norway.

United are dealing with several absences, as new £8m signing Tynan Thompson has been left out, while Benjamin Sesko, Karl Darlow, and Matthijs de Ligt remain sidelined through injury. Despite the high-profile names missing, all eyes will be on Gabriel. The club has been careful to manage his development, with the youngster only recently returning to full training, but director of football Jason Wilcox was reportedly instrumental in ensuring the winger remained at Old Trafford amid significant interest from rival academies.