JJ Gabriel made his choice! Manchester United wonderkid picks Chelsea as Red Devils identify Lens star as potential replacement

According to The Standard, Gabriel has informed his representatives that Chelsea is his preferred destination should he remain in the Premier League. The Blues have emerged as the frontrunners in England following a series of high-level discussions outlining a clear pathway towards senior football.

United remain desperate to retain the highly-rated forward, but are finding it increasingly difficult to convince him that his future lies in Manchester, with Chelsea now emerging as the most attractive English option during recent negotiations.

The situation reached a boiling point last week when Gabriel formally requested that Manchester United cancel his academy registration. This shock development has left the club in a precarious position, as they have so far refused to grant the request while attempting to repair the fractured relationship.