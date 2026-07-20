‘Expected to get some minutes’ - Update on JJ Gabriel’s bid for Man Utd debut as 15-year-old wonderkid becomes eligible for Premier League bow

Newly-appointed head coach Michael Carrick has stressed the importance of managing Gabriel's development carefully despite the growing excitement around the youngster.

"He’s too young. JJ’s doing really well," Carrick said. "JJ is a big talent, it's pretty obvious and he has had a good season for U-18s. We think an awful lot of him. But patience is important in managing everything that comes with that and developing him and picking the right moment to step up, to leave them in a certain place. He’s trained well and it is good to have young players up."

Academy boss Darren Fletcher also backed Gabriel's progress while emphasising that every young player follows a different pathway.

"All our players are capable of going on pre-season, not just JJ. It'll depend on who else is selected and what he needs for his next step. Getting variation in your development is really important. We want him to go up there and thrive."



