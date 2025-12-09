Jessica Naz suffers heartbreaking ACL injury as Lionesses & Tottenham star ruled out for remainder of 2025-26 season

Tottenham announced on Tuesday that Naz will undergo surgery, ending what had been a standout campaign. Her absence adds to a growing list of ACL casualties across the Women’s Super League, sparking fresh concerns over player welfare in the women’s game. Naz’s injury follows the sidelining of England team-mate Michelle Agyemang, Liverpool pair Marie Hobinger and Sophie Roman Haug, Aston Villa’s Jill Baijings, Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger and Spurs midfielder Maite Oroz, all of whom suffered ACL tears in October. Arsenal teenager Katie Reid then sustained the same injury in November.

For Naz, the news is especially cruel. Five years ago, she tore the ACL in her left knee during a pre-season camp in Spain, an injury that kept her out for around 18 months. Her return from that long rehabilitation was widely celebrated, and she has since become one of Tottenham’s most influential players. She has featured in all 10 of Spurs’ WSL matches this season, helping them to a strong fifth-place position just two points behind Chelsea in second.