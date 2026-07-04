'I'd rather be us than them' - Jesse Marsch insists Canada 'were much better' than Morocco and explains why Alphonso Davies didn't play as World Cup co-hosts crash out

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of the defeat, a passionate Marsch refused to be downcast, instead highlighting the progress made by the North American side. Despite the heavy nature of the loss on paper, the head coach felt the underlying performance told a vastly different story against a Moroccan team that has proved difficult to beat on the world stage.

“Man, we were the better team. We were the better team. Right? They made a couple more plays than us, but cranking up the intensity was not the issue. It was just that they had a little bit of quality in the final third, and we lacked a little ability to make a play when we needed to,” Marsch told TSN.

“But in terms of the match plan, the idea of how we want to play football, the idea of a bunch of guys believing in themselves and going after it, and taking a top team who haven't lost in – I don't even know how long – and taking them to the limit, we were the much better team in the first half, and even at the beginning of the second half. It was one play that made it 1-0; otherwise, the game was ours.”