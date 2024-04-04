'This sh*t gets overwhelming' - Jesse Lingard posts response after FC Seoul boss brutally says he 'isn't a footballer' and ex-Man Utd star undergoes electrotherapy amid setback
Jesse Lingard sent a defiant response on social media after FC Seoul boss Kim Gi-dong said the ex-Manchester United man "isn't a football player".
- Lingard's move to FC Seoul not gone to plan
- His manager says he 'isn't a football player'
- Ex-Man Utd man posts defiant message