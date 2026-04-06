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Jesse Lingard falls flat on first start for Corinthians as Serie A strugglers SACK ex-Brazil boss Dorival Junior after damaging loss to Internacional
Dorival Junior dismissed
The dismissal of former Brazil manager Dorival followed a turbulent period that saw Corinthians fail to record a single victory in their last nine matches across all competitions. Under significant pressure, the club’s board elected to terminate the veteran coach’s contract even before he could address the media following Sunday's narrow defeat. This decision ends a nearly year-long tenure that recently spiralled out of control, leaving the 2025 Copa do Brasil winners searching for leadership at a critical domestic juncture.
An official statement from the club read: "Sport Club Corinthians Paulista announces the dismissal of head coach Dorival Júnior and his technical staff. The Club thanks the professionals for their services rendered, marked by important achievements at the helm of the team such as the 2025 Copa do Brasil and the 2026 Rei Supercup, results that will remain in the institution's history. Corinthians wishes them success in the continuation of their professional careers and informs that Monday's training (06) will be led by William Batista, the under-20 coach."
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Lingard's difficult first start
Lingard made an underwhelming contribution during his first appearance in the starting XI. The 33-year-old former Manchester United forward, who joined Corinthians in March following his departure from FC Seoul, struggled to influence proceedings, managing only 27 touches and no key passes before being cautioned early in the second half. Lingard was eventually withdrawn in the 72nd minute, just moments before Alexandro Bernabei struck the winning goal for the visitors.
Mixed coaching legacy
Dorival leaves the club having secured two trophies during his 63-match reign, including the Supercopa do Brasil against Flamengo earlier this year. However, nine winless games since a 1-0 victory at Athletico-PR on February 19 proved insurmountable, especially following a premature exit from the Campeonato Paulista semi-finals. The board must now stabilise a squad featuring high-profile assets like Lingard, who is contractually tied to the club until December 2026 with an additional 12-month extension option.
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Libertadores challenge looms
Corinthians face a daunting turnaround as they prepare for their high-stakes CONMEBOL Libertadores clash against Platense in Argentina this Thursday. It remains to be seen whether Lingard and Co will be greeted by a new permanent coach by the time the game kicks off.