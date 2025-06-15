Getty Images Sport
'The nerves and anxiety played a trick on us' - Javier Mascherano reflects on Inter Miami's goalless draw against Al Ahly to open 2025 Club World Cup
The Herons will travel to Atlanta to face Porto next Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
- The Herons held 55 percent possession during the match
- They registered five shots on target, compared to Al Ahly’s seven
- Mascherano shared his thoughts on the draw
6216 Votes