AFP
Lionel Messi & Co. defended by Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano after controversial White House visit & meeting with Donald Trump
Mascherano addresses the political noise
Inter Miami’s trip to Washington D.C. was intended to celebrate their 2025 MLS Cup success, but the visit to the East Room quickly became a lightning rod for social media debate. As photos of Lionel Messi and his team-mates alongside President Trump circulated, the Herons found themselves at the centre of a non-sporting media storm.
Mascherano's squad successfully defeated Vancouver Whitecaps with a score of 3-1 in the final of the MLS Cup thanks to an Edier Ocampo own goal and strikes from Rodrigo De Paul and Tadeo Allende, both of which were created thanks to Messi's assists.
- Getty Images News
'Following championship protocol'
During a Friday press conference via Zoom, Mascherano was pushed to explain the optics of the meeting. The Argentine coach remained calm, attempting to shift the narrative back to his team's sporting obligations while acknowledging the global curiosity surrounding the event.
"I thought we were going to talk football," Mascherano said, as quoted by the Miami Herald. "We complied with a protocol that is a tradition to come to the White House for being the championship team. It was planned a long time ago for the week we would play here in Washington. We were there a few hours, got to see a little bit of the White House, not much, what we could. The contact with President Trump was what was seen on TV, not much more than that."
Team chemistry amid a traveling circus
While critics have focused on politics, Mascherano emphasised that the demanding travel schedule - including the first five away games in all competitions at the start of the season - has actually been a tool for strengthening the team's bond. He believes the time spent away from Florida has strengthened the collective resolve of both the veteran and young players.
"We are mature enough to understand that one thing has nothing to do with the other," he added. "We knew start of the league season would be complicated for having to play the first five matches on the road. The White House visit was planned between a month a half and two months ago. Maybe the Puerto Rico trip got in the way a little bit because it was supposed to be in the preseason but we had to fulfil the obligation, but the reality is other than yesterday, which has nothing to do with our sporting side, the rest is travel.
"I choose to see the trips as a positive because the players are together more; we can share more things that in the day-to-day in Miami we don’t get to do. That helps us have a good atmosphere within the team and at the end of the day, if we can take advantage of that, it will be very good. We know that not only these past two weeks but the next two will be the same way with a lot of travel, minus the return leg against Nashville in the Conca Champions, but we try to go game by game. Tomorrow is a great opportunity to keep growing as a team and build on the good result we had in Orlando and keep gaining points in the season."
- Getty Images Sport
A date with D.C. and the 900-goal mark
Inter Miami look to maintain their momentum against D.C. United at M&T Bank Stadium this weekend. After a convincing 4-2 victory over Orlando City, the Herons now sit seventh in the Eastern Conference with three points from two matches.
The spotlight remains on Messi, who has scored 898 career goals in his glittering time as a professional. Two more would see him join Cristiano Ronaldo as the only active players to reach the 900-goal milestone.
Advertisement