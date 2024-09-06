Mexico National Team Unveils Javier Aguirre As New Head CoachGetty Images Sport
Alex Labidou

Will Javier Aguirre’s third stint as Mexico manager differ from his previous El Tri tenures?

If Mexico can claim 2025 Nations League or Gold Cup, it would be a win to a demanding fan base

  • Aguirre returns to Mexico for third time
  • Manager led El Tri in 2002, 2010 World Cups
  • Can Mexico return to their best?
