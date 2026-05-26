Jarrod Bowen sends emotional apology to West Ham fans for 'embarrassment & pain' caused by Premier League relegation

Bowen did not hold back in his assessment of West Ham's disastrous campaign, taking to social media to express his regret. The forward, who famously scored the winner in the 2023 Europa Conference League final, admitted that the high of Prague felt like a lifetime ago compared to the despair of dropping into the Championship.

“It’s hard to post something like this when all you’re feeling is embarrassment and pain,” the West Ham captain posted on Instagram. “I could write loads trying to explain where it all went wrong this season, but honestly what you deserve from me is an apology. Winning that trophy in Prague was the best night of my career. Sunday was the worst. We just weren’t good enough. Simple as that. And that’s why the season ended the way it did.”







