'I wouldn't swap Jarrod Bowen for f*cking anyone!' - Danny Dyer wants statue built for West Ham captain as he salutes 'father of my grandchildren' & says he's a class above everyone else - even Kylian Mbappe
Danny Dyer says he wants a statue built of West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen and he would not swap the "father of his grandchildren" for anyone.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Dyer wants Bowen statue built
- Wouldn't swap West Ham star for anyone
- Even prefers him to Real Madrid's Mbappe