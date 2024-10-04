Jarrod Bowen compares proposing to Dani Dyer to playing for England at Euro 2024 as West Ham star admits soon-to-be father-in-law Danny is 'not what I expected'
West Ham and England star Jarrod Bowen says this has been a highlight year for him after playing at Euro 2024 and proposing to Dani Dyer.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bowen and Dyer got engaged earlier in the year
- West Ham winger also played at Euro 2024
- Says pending father-in-law a soft touch at heart