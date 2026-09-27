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'Punished for mistakes!' – Jarell Quansah sends clear message after England defeat against world champions
Quansah laments missed opportunities in narrow Spain defeat
England defender Jarell Quansah expressed frustration after Thomas Tuchel's side squandered a second-half lead to lose 3-2 against world champions Spain at Wembley Stadium. After falling behind early to Lamine Yamal, England produced a spirited response with goals from Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane.
However, missed second-half chances, including a Kane penalty hitting the crossbar, allowed Spain to stage a winning comeback.
Quansah noted that failing to capitalize on key moments proved decisive against top-tier opposition.
- News Images
Defender stresses harsh reality of top-level mistakes
In an interview with UEFA, Quansah reflected on the game's brutal fine margins, explaining that elite teams punish errors instantly. The 23-year-old defender acknowledged that England had ample opportunities to extend their lead to 3-1 before Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal struck.
Despite the setback, Quansah saw plenty of encouraging signs in England's attacking play.
"In any top game you play, there's going to be momentum changes, and especially against the world champions," Quansah explained. "We had a lot of big chances to score. Against the best teams in the world, you're going to be punished for mistakes."
Three Lions learning to handle elite adversity
Reflecting on England's recent testing fixtures against international heavyweights Argentina, France, and Spain, Quansah insisted the squad is steadily closing the gap on the world's best. He urged his team-mates to react better when facing momentum shifts during matches.
The Liverpool defender expressed firm belief that England will soon come out on the right side of fine margins.
"We've got to be better when we face a bit of adversity," Quansah admitted. "We're competing at the top level. There's no doubt in my mind that we can be on the good side of the margin."
- Anadolu Agency
England target immediate response against Czechia
England turn their focus to Tuesday's Nations League fixture as they travel to Prague to face Czechia. Tuchel's side seek their first victory of the new campaign to get their group progression on track.
Spain host Croatia in Seville on the same evening following their Wembley triumph.
Quansah looks to retain his starting place in defence for the trip to Prague.
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