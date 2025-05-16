Jamie Vardy 'affected and bothered' by chants aimed at wife Rebekah over Wagatha Christie scandal with Wayne and Coleen Rooney

Jamie Vardy was reportedly 'affected and bothered' by the chants aimed at his wife Rebekah following the Wagatha Christie scandal with Coleen Rooney.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Rebekah & Coleen were locked in a fiesty court battle

The high-profile legal scandal drew ample attention

Vardy was affected by the media & public reaction Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱