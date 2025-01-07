'If they beat Liverpool, they are in the title race' - Jamie Carragher believes Nottingham Forest can prove themselves as genuine Premier League contenders with win over Reds after thumping Wolves 3-0
Jamie Carragher believes Nottingham Forest will become serious Premier League title contenders if they beat Liverpool.
- Carragher backs Forest to become PL contenders
- Forest thumped Wolves 3-0
- Have won their last six league matches