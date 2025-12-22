Getty
'Just really bad luck' - Jamie Carragher defends Micky van de Ven over Alexander Isak challenge that has left Liverpool fearing striker has suffered leg fracture
Isak injured as Liverpool beat Spurs
Isak come on as a substitute against Tottenham and scored the opening goal for Arne Slot's side as the hosts ran out 2-1 winners. However, Isak did not finish the game as he hobbled off following a late challenge from Van de Ven. The Dutch star has come in for plenty of scrutiny for his challenge, but Carragher feels it was a tackle that he had to make and says he would have done the same thing in his position.
- Getty Images Sport
Carragher says injury is 'just really bad luck'
He said on Sky Sports: "It's a huge blow because I think Liverpool were actually one attacker short anyway. There's a lot been made about a lot of the challenges in the game from Tottenham players and a lot of them weren't clever. I've put myself in Van de Ven's position and that's a challenge I'd probably make. He's trying to block it, it's just the follow through. I don't know where else anyone thinks his foot's going to go. He has to make that challenge. You can't let the striker just get a shot away there in that situation. It's just really bad luck for Isak. It's probably one of the first glimpses we've seen of his real quality in a Liverpool shirt."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Should Van de Ven have been sent off?
Former Premier League striker Jay Bothroyd feels that Van de Ven should have been sent off for the challenge. He told Sky Sports' Ref Watch: "Van de Ven has not intentionally tried to hurt Isak. Obviously he is desperate to stop a goal and he's coming across to block the shot, not hit the player. But this is an example that, yes, Isak has scored, but it should still be a red card. He's lunging, he's going into him. Every explanation that you want to give for a red card challenge is there, but because he's scored, they've let it go. He's lunged into his leg. He's out of control. He's trying to make a block but he's never going to get there. The shot has gone before Van de Ven has even arrived with the challenge. If that's in the middle of the park, that's a red card. He's lunged out of control. He's broken his leg. Surely that tells you there's force there. It's a dangerous challenge and because of it, a player has broken his leg."
Yet former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher had a very different option, arguing: "I can't see that he's done anything that a footballer wouldn't. I would be astonished if that was given as a red card anywhere on the field. Players mistime challenges all the time. He's slightly late...it's not a red card. Whether it be in the penalty area, in the D, the centre circle or the other half."
- Getty
What next for Isak?
Liverpool have been left fearing Isak has sustained a leg fracture and will be out of action for several months. If the diagnosis is confirmed it will be a huge blow for the club and the player. Isak joined Liverpool in the summer in a big-money move from Newcastle but is yet to find his best form at Anfield and has only scored two goals for his new club so far. A lengthy lay-off will only add to the striker's frustrations and will also prove to be a headache for Slot. The Liverpool boss is already without Mohamed Salah currently due to AFCON, while Cody Gakpo is still sidelined with injury.
Advertisement