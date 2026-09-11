James Rodriguez returns to Colombia as Atletico Nacional complete shock transfer for former Real Madrid star

Nacional's hierarchy confirmed the attacking midfielder's arrival through an emotional post on their official social media channels on Thursday evening.

Announcing the capture of the marquee signing, the club released an official statement on X: "This isn't just an announcement. This is the result of working out of pure love for this team. Daily, relentless work carried out silently by so many people to make Nacional greater every single day. When a club works solely for the club, greatness isn't just talk—it's the natural result."

Capping off an announcement that sent shockwaves through South American football, Nacional added: "You trusted. You believed. It was inevitable. James Rodriguez is Atletico Nacional. The greatest to the greatest."