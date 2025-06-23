Jadon Sancho swap deal? Juventus open to sending Dusan Vlahovic to Man Utd in exchange but English winger must accept pay cut to join Serie A giants
Juventus and Manchester United are exploring a player exchange that could solve two major contract dilemmas including Dusan Vlahovic and Jadon Sancho.
- Juventus and Man Utd discuss swap deal
- Sancho must accept wage cut to join Juve
- Both players have contracts expiring in 2026