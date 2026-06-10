Getty Images Sport
Jadon Sancho officially leaves Man Utd after miserable five years as club issues short statement on 12-goal winger
End of the road for Sancho
The Red Devils have confirmed their retained list has been sent to the Premier League, signaling the end of several high-profile careers in Manchester. Sancho’s exit marks the conclusion of a saga that cost United upwards of £73 million. It proved to be a remarkably costly misfire, with the winger consistently struggling for form and finding himself at odds with previous management. The departures of Casemiro and Tyrell Malacia have also been confirmed.
The club said in a statement: "Jadon Sancho arrived at Old Trafford in 2021 and was also part of the 2023 Carabao Cup-winning side. The winger played 83 times for the club before he returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan and also made temporary moves to Chelsea and Aston Villa.
"Everyone at the club would like to thank Casemiro, Tyrell, and Jadon for their contributions to Manchester United and wish them the very best of luck for the future."
The 26-year-old forward, who only managed 12 goals and six assist across all competitions during his five-year spell with the club, will now look for a fresh start elsewhere.
- Getty
"The most disappointing signing"
Sancho’s time at Old Trafford has been heavily criticised by former players, with Louis Saha notably describing the 26-year-old as "the most disappointing signing in Manchester United history". Saha expressed his bewilderment at Sancho's inability to perform in England, stating: "The level he had shown at Borussia Dortmund before joining, he showed so much promise because he is an enormous talent. It felt like a mystery."
The Frenchman further lamented the missed opportunities during the winger's tenure, adding: "I was really privileged to be a football player and I was injured a lot and I wish I could have played the amount of games that Sancho has played at his age and with his talent. I would have really loved him to thrive at Old Trafford because he can do everything. He can do amazing things and so it’s a pity to see all those games wasted."
Dortmund return on the cards?
Despite his struggles in the Premier League, Sancho remains a highly-regarded figure in Germany. Reports suggest that the winger is open to a third Borussia Dortmund spell as he seeks to revive a career that has stalled significantly since 2021. Head coach Niko Kovac has reportedly given the go-ahead for a move.
Sancho’s most successful period came at Signal Iduna Park, where he recorded 114 goal involvements in just 137 matches during his first stint. He also returned to the club on loan in 2024, helping them reach the Champions League final at Wembley. A return to the Bundesliga could provide the confidence boost required to return to the England setup, having not featured for the Three Lions since late 2021.
- Getty/GOAL
Cleaning house at Old Trafford
Sancho is not the only big name walking out of the door as Manchester United aim to balance the books and reshape the first-team squad. Veteran midfielder Casemiro and full-back Malacia are also departing at the end of their contracts. Casemiro, who joined from Real Madrid, leaves after four seasons where he helped the club secure both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.
Malacia’s departure comes after a frustrating battle with injuries that limited him to just 50 appearances following his move from Feyenoord in 2022. As the club moves into a new era under its current sporting leadership, the removal of high earners like Sancho and Casemiro provides significant room on the wage bill for new arrivals in the upcoming transfer window.