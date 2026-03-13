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Jadon Sancho's Man Utd lifeline? Michael Carrick laud's 'talent' of outcast winger & hints at unlikely return after Aston Villa loan
Redemption on the cards for Sancho?
“You can never be surprised with anything in football. I think it’s one of those things. Sometimes you come to a club, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t quite work. That’s natural, it happens at every club. Jadon Sancho got talent, that’s why he came to the club to start with, and he’s had some really good moments. For whatever reason, I don’t know, I’ve not been here for a period of time," Carrick explained in a press conference.
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Building momentum away from Manchester
Carrick noted the importance of the winger getting regular minutes under Unai Emery, suggesting that "what happens next" remains an open conversation for the United hierarchy.
“He’s ended up finding himself at Aston Villa, so he had obviously a good spell at Borussia Dortmund as well. Champions League final so he’s certainly got talent and he’s playing a lot this season so credit to him for that and he is having an impact you know and playing a lot of games what happens next and how we move forward then we’ll just have to wait and see,” Carrick added.
Sancho out of Old Trafford clash
Sancho will be sidelined for Aston Villa’s upcoming trip to Old Trafford this Sunday. Under Premier League loan regulations, players are strictly prohibited from competing against their parent clubs, rendering the winger ineligible to face United.
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The meteoric rise of Rogers
While Sancho’s future remains a talking point, Carrick also took the time to praise another Aston Villa star he knows well: Morgan Rogers. The PFA Young Player of the Year has undergone a stunning transformation since leaving Carrick’s Middlesbrough in January 2024. “You could always see what he was possibly going to be capable of and the potential in terms of his attributes, the way he carries the ball, he can play off his left foot, play off his right foot, create and score goals and really good athletically, so there were a lot of things there when we took him to start with,” he continued.
“But to see him go on and have such an impact would be probably more than I would have expected or probably more than Morgan himself would have expected. It is great to see though. I enjoy seeing him do so well. To come up against him is a different story. Nevertheless, he is a good person, great to work with so I am delighted he has done so well.”
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