Ex-Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho favours move abroad amid Premier League interest

The forward, who commanded a £73 million fee when arriving at Old Trafford in 2021, favours a fresh challenge outside English football while remaining open to evaluating all realistic opportunities.

Last term, he featured 39 times during a temporary stay with Aston Villa, helping Unai Emery's side secure Champions League qualification alongside lifting the Europa League trophy. His late cameo in the showpiece against Freiburg represented his third consecutive European final in as many years, having previously contested continental deciders with Dortmund and Chelsea.