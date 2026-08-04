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'Stay and fight!' - Jack Wilshere urges Arsenal starlet Myles Lewis-Skelly to snub Manchester United interest
Red Devils target Hale End starlet
According to The Independent, United are monitoring 19-year-old versatile defender Lewis-Skelly to provide competition for Luke Shaw at left-back. After capturing the Premier League title and starting in last season's Champions League final, the youngster's bright prospects have caught the attention of Arsenal's domestic rivals. Although Riccardo Calafiori remains Arteta's first choice, Lewis-Skelly's quality and huge potential have prompted the Red Devils hierarchy to consider a summer transfer move.
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Wilshere commends character and resilience
Former Arsenal Under-18s coach Wilshere has urged Lewis-Skelly to stay in North London and fight for his place in the first team.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Wilshere praised the youngster's development. He said: "Last year was interesting to watch for Myles because I think he probably never experienced that. All the way through the academy, him and Ethan Nwaneri were probably always the best players in their age group. The academy have done a really good job of giving him the right challenge at the right time, but then all of a sudden he faced a bit of adversity. I was really happy for Myles with the way he managed it."
Wilshere added: "Forget the ability and all of that, the one thing that I love about Myles is his character and personality and he's never let that leave him. When I'd watch on the TV, it would sometimes go to Myles on the bench and he would still cheer every moment. He's a character who wants to feel love and he gives a lot of love as well.
"He obviously found his way at the end of the season playing in the Champions League final, in my opinion, in his best position. I'd like to see him stay and fight for it because I believe he's good enough to find his way in that team. I believe he can do that."
Gunners tipped for future success
Wilshere also voiced his confidence that Arteta's squad will continue to progress following their penalty shootout defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.
Discussing the club's ambition, Wilshere asserted: "I had no doubt about that, knowing Mikel like I know Mikel and actually being fortunate enough to spend some time there when I was with the Under-18s but also a little bit before when I was training. To see the demands that he sets and how hungry he is to try and improve the club and get the club back to where he feels they belong, he's done that.
"He's won the Premier League and I had no doubt. I saw the look in Mikel's eyes during the Champions League final, that really hurt him and I knew that he was going to want to improve again, go again. There's probably an opportunity for Arsenal to go and do that and win the league next year, try and build on that, and then maybe the Champions League."
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Pre-season fixtures and title defence
Arsenal continue to step up their pre-season preparations with friendly fixtures against Real Betis, Borussia Dortmund, and Como. The reigning Premier League champions face their first real test in the Community Shield against Manchester City on August 16. Resolving Lewis-Skelly's future remains an important priority for management before the Gunners begin their Premier League title defence against newly promoted Coventry City five days later.
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