Jack Wilshere lands first head coaching job at Norwich after Johannes Hoff Thorup sacking with huge final day Championship showdown against ex-Arsenal team-mate Aaron Ramsey now on the cards
Norwich City have confirmed that Arsenal hero Jack Wilshere will take charge of their last two games of the season after sacking Johannes Hoff Thorup.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Norwich sack head coach Thorup
- Wilshere in charge for final games
- Could face ex-Arsenal team-mate