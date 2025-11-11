Getty Images Sport
Jack Grealish is a hero! Everton loan star receives award for continuously championing disability inclusion
Grealish a disability champion
Kick It Out's announcement explained that Grealish has been recognised for "...consistently using his voice to champion disability inclusion and shine a light on the lived experience of disabled people from all walks of life. Whether it’s talking about his own family's experiences, performing goal celebrations for Manchester City fan Finley, who has cerebral palsy, or his role as an Ambassador for the Special Olympic Games, Jack has shown an ongoing commitment to make football and other sports more welcoming."
Grealish is extremely close with younger sister Hollie, who has cerebral palsy, describing her as his "best friend" during a 2022 interview. In a social media video post the following year, Grealish said: "I'm so close with my little sister. Hollie is 19 now, she was born three months premature. They said that she wouldn't be able to talk, she wouldn't be able to walk, and do a lot of stuff but here we are and she can do everything. Obviously I love her so much, yeah I think I'm a good big brother to her."
Award hits very close to home
As a result of Hollie's cerebral palsy, winning the Herman Ouseley Award hits close to home.
"It's massive to win this," he said. "Everyone knows what I try and do off the pitch. It's very close to home, my little sister being disabled and having cerebral palsy, so winning awards like this is always special."
Kick It Out chief executive Samuel Okafor added: "For those who knew Lord Herman Ouseley, he was all about making the game and sport more inclusive and welcoming for everybody from all communities. We're delighted to give Jack the award for the way he uses his platform to raise awareness around disability and the way he embraces fans. A huge congratulations to Jack."
Grealish getting back to his best
On the pitch, Grealish is rediscovering his best form of old this season after joining Everton on loan from Manchester City. The 30-year-old has five goals and assists to his name though 10 Premier League appearances for the Toffees and is starting regularly once more after just seven in the league last season. Underlining his rapid resurgence upon leaving Manchester, he was named Premier League Player of the Month for August 2025, the first time in his career that Grealish has received one of the famous monthly awards.
What comes next for Grealish?
It's been a whole year since Grealish was last named in an England squad, but maintaining his early season form over the coming months could be his ticket to the 2026 World Cup in North America. Grealish previously with England to Euro 2020 and the last World Cup in 2022, but missed out on Euro 2024 when he was cut from Gareth Southgate’s provisional list.
The former Aston Villa star faces considerable competition to get a place in the squad, with Eberechi Eze, Jarrod Bowen, Marcus Rashford and Morgan Rogers all capable of operating in similar roles, either as wide forwards or creative number 10-type players.
At club level, staying at Everton beyond this season already appears to be a good path for Grealish. The Toffees are reported to hold a £50 million option to make his loan permanent, but it is not a fixed amount and it may actually be possible to secure his signature for cheaper.
With Grealish pulling the strings and Everton now under the second coming of David Moyes, the club could be looking at a first top half Premier League finish since 2020-21.
