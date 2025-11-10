Getty Images
Ivan Juric sacked! Atalanta pull the trigger on head coach after failure to live up to Bergamo legend Gian Piero Gasprini's legacy
Juric sacked five months into Atalanta tenure
Juric's brief and turbulent reign as Atalanta manager came to an abrupt end following the club's 3-0 home defeat to Sassuolo at the weekend - a result that proved to be the final straw for the Bergamo hierarchy. The loss marked Atalanta's eighth consecutive league match without a win, leaving the team 13th in the Serie A table and already 11 points behind leaders Inter Milan after just 11 games. Appointed in June 2025 to continue Gasperini's transformative legacy, Juric's tenure failed to take off, marked by inconsistent results, tactical confusion, and a noticeable drop in the team's trademark attacking energy.
The 50-year-old's sacking came just five months into his appointment, making his spell one of the shortest managerial reigns in Atalanta’s modern history. Juric was tasked with maintaining the club's Champions League-level standards after last season's third-place finish, but the team's regression was clear from the opening weeks. A run of six straight draws followed by back-to-back defeats against Udinese and Sassuolo exposed deep structural flaws in Juric's system, as Atalanta's high press lacked coordination while their defensive shape collapsed under pressure.
Atalanta confirmed the news in an official statement on Monday, thanking Juric and his staff for their "hard work and professionalism" but admitting the need for change ahead of a challenging winter period. Club officials are believed to have made their decision shortly after full-time against Sassuolo, having already drawn up contingency plans during the international break. Local reports in Bergamo immediately identified Raffaele Palladino as the frontrunner to replace Juric, with an announcement expected before the club's trip to Napoli on November 22.
Juric failed to replicate Gasperini's success
Juric's downfall was perhaps inevitable given the near-impossible task of succeeding Gasperini. His nine-year tenure stands as one of the most transformative managerial reigns in modern Italian football, revolutionising both the club's identity and the perception of smaller-market teams in Serie A. When he arrived, Atalanta were perennial mid-table battlers focused on survival; when he left, they were established European contenders, having als won the Europa League in 2023-24.
Gasperini's tactical philosophy - built around a fearless, high-pressing 3-4-2-1 formation and relentless man-to-man marking - turned La Dea into a thrilling, high-scoring powerhouse. His side not only earned three straight top-three finishes between 2018 and 2021 but also broke records, including an extraordinary 98-goal Serie A campaign in 2019/20, the highest tally by any Italian club in over six decades.
The crowning moment of Gasperini's era came in 2024 when Atalanta defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 to win the UEFA Europa League, the club’s first major European trophy. By the time he departed for Roma in June 2025, he had secured five Champions League qualifications, two Serie A Coach of the Year awards, and an enduring legacy. Juric's attempt to replicate that legacy faltered from the outset, with the team appearing tactically disoriented and emotionally flat compared to the high-energy sides of the Gasperini years.
Palladino the front-runner to succeed Juric
Attention now turns to Palladino, who is widely expected to be appointed as Atalanta’s new head coach in the coming days. At just 41, the former Fiorentina and Monza boss has developed a reputation as one of Italy’s most promising young tacticians, known for blending disciplined structure with attacking ambition. His approach mirrors many of the principles Gasperini once instilled, making him an appealing candidate to reawaken Atalanta’s trademark intensity.
Palladino's rise through the coaching ranks has been rapid. After starting in Monza's youth setup in 2019, he made an immediate impact when unexpectedly promoted to the first team in 2022, leading them to a shock 1-0 win over Juventus in his debut match. His Monza side went on to comfortably avoid relegation and earned praise for their bold, compact style, which relied on coordinated pressing and positional flexibility.
That success paved the way for a move to Fiorentina, where Palladino guided the club to sixth place in the 2024/25 Serie A campaign and qualification for the UEFA Conference League. His teams are characterised by aggressive transitions, width through dynamic wing-backs, and a preference for formations like the 3-4-2-1 - all features that align with Atalanta’s footballing DNA.
Where do Atalanta go from here?
Atalanta's immediate priority will be stabilising results under a new manager as they prepare to face Napoli after the international break. With the team struggling for confidence and consistency, Palladino's first challenge will be to reintroduce tactical clarity and rebuild morale within a squad accustomed to the high standards of the Gasperini years. Restoring the attacking spark of players like Gianluca Scamacca, Ademola Lookman, and Teun Koopmeiners will be essential if Atalanta are to climb back into the top half and, eventually, Serie A's European places.
For Juric, however, the dismissal adds another abrupt end to a turbulent managerial stretch following disastrously brief stints at Roma and Southampton.
