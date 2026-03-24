Italy, heading for the play-offs: Locatelli, Retegui, Kean and... Who will take the penalties?

Looking at Gennaro Gattuso’s Italy squad list, attention turns primarily to the attacking line-up: Kean and Retegui are the two main candidates to take a penalty, should one be awarded in the match against Northern Ireland.

The two strikers have already shown they are comfortable from the spot, and whichever of the two is on the pitch will be able to take a penalty if the need arises. Secondly, we have Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli: despite having missed a penalty against Sassuolo in the league, he has the confidence and experience to step up and take a spot-kick.

Last but not least, there are also Politano and Raspadori as potential options.