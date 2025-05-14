This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Italy and Real Madrid legend Fabio Cannavaro reportedly in talks with two top Liga MX clubs ahead of Apertura 2025 Liga MX F. Cannavaro CD Guadalajara Monterrey Atletico de San Luis Although the names of the clubs remain undisclosed, speculation points to Monterrey and Chivas. Cannavaro began his coaching career in 2014 with Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande

He briefly served as interim manager of the Chinese national team

He briefly served as interim manager of the Chinese national team

The Italian only managed 14 matches at Dinamo Zagreb, his most recent club