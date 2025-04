This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'It hurts because it matters to us' - Sergio Ramos sends emotional message after Monterrey's crushing loss to Tigres S. Ramos Monterrey Liga MX The loss dropped Monterrey to ninth place in the Clausura 2025, and they have yet to secure a spot in the Liguilla Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Tigres scored in the 90th and 90+5 minutes to win

Sergio Ramos scored from the penalty spot

The fiery clásico saw three red cards issued Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Liga MX MON CFA Match preview