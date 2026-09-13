Anadolu Agency
Ismail Kartal back as Fenerbahce manager despite dramatic public resignation after Champions League draw
Training ground return confirmed
Fenerbahce hierarchy released an official statement on Friday evening to confirm that Kartal would remain in charge of the first team. His return was underlined on Saturday morning when the club's official social media channels shared photos of the manager overseeing first-team training. The development directly dismissed reports claiming his earlier crisis talks with club official Oguz Cetin had broken down.
- Anadolu Agency
Dramatic press conference exit
Kartal had previously announced his shock resignation in the immediate aftermath of Thursday's 1-1 draw against Roma in the Champions League. Speaking via the Anadolu Agency, he said: "First of all, I congratulate my players for carrying out the tasks I assigned for tonight's match to the letter. We played football worthy of the Champions League. We could have won the match; we had clear chances. The match ended in a draw, and I am proud of my players. Tonight, I am resigning from my position - never to return. I extend my heartfelt thanks to my players."
Club president rejects departure
Fenerbahce president Aziz Yildirim quickly defended the tactician and dismissed his resignation during a separate press conference shortly afterwards. Citing water bottles thrown by supporters and harsh social media abuse as the catalyst for the coach's outburst, Yildirim said: "You saw the state Ismail was in. Can a person endure that much distress? They threw a water bottle at Ismail Kartal's head. We saw it. That is why he is upset. Ismail Kartal remains in his post. I said [to Kartal]: 'You will continue,' and that was that."
- Getty Images Sport
Monday league test looms
Fenerbahce must now turn their immediate focus back to the Super Lig when they host Gaziantep FK on Monday night. Kartal faces significant pressure to improve domestic fortunes, with his side languishing in 11th place in the 18-team table. Securing three points against Gaziantep remains imperative if they are to ease internal tensions and win back frustrated supporters.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting