'You could hear the bone snap' - Ismael Kone's horror injury forced BBC to edit highlights as Canada squad left 'shaken' by leg break

National team manager Jesse Marsch cut a visibly distressed figure after the match, revealing that the sheer force of the tackle was audible from the technical area. He stated: "[You] could hear the bone snap. Your heart goes out to him. Everybody’s shaken for him."

A BBC spokesperson later addressed the media regarding the broadcast changes, explaining: “We edited the audio on iPlayer from the Canada vs Qatar World Cup game highlights programme due to the sensitivities around the injury to Ismael Kone. We took all the appropriate measures and did not broadcast any replays of the tackle or shots of the player in distress. We wish him a speedy recovery.”