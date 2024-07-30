New Manchester United stadium AICoin Poker/GETTY/GOAL
Ritabrata Banerjee

Is this what Man Utd's new £2bn stadium will look like? Incredible AI images show off U.S.-inspired design with 100,000 seats, stunning glass roof and eye-catching red lighting

Manchester UnitedPremier League

Incredible AI images reveal Manchester United's new US inspired 100,000-seater stadium with glass roof and red lighting.

  • AI images show off Man Utd's new stadium
  • Red Devils could move out of Old Trafford
  • Stunning new stadium with glass roof and red lighting
