Is the mega transfer in jeopardy? 1. FC Köln appears to have drastically increased the asking price for Said El Mala

Brighton & Hove Albion have long been rumoured to be interested in El Mala, but in recent weeks the English club have been rebuffed by Cologne officials with several offers for the 19-year-old.

Now the transfer saga surrounding the rising star could begin anew. On a personal level, Brighton and El Mala are said to have already reached an agreement, though the Seagulls are reportedly unwilling to put more than €35 million on the table.

Meanwhile, Brighton is not the only club from the UK knocking on the door in Cologne for Said El Mala. Among others, Chelsea FC are also said to have expressed their interest. According to Sport-Bild, the player is reportedly considering seeking professional advice again and hiring an agent to prepare for new negotiations. For the past few weeks, the 19-year-old has been managed by his family.