Ireland's dismal decade: Can 'The Boys in Green' get back on track after growing tournament drought?

Having not qualified for a tournament since 2016 and after years of mismanagement, the Republic enter a new era with hope rather than expectation

Heimir Hallgrimsson was officially presented to the press as the new manager of Ireland's men's team on July 11. Before he'd even had a chance to speak, though, Football Association of Ireland (FAI) interim chief-executive David Courell had to address the unfortunate timing of what was a celebratory news conference.

After a painfully protracted process, Ireland had finally found a new permanent coach - the sense of relief was palpable - but Hallgrimsson's unveiling arrived just days after the FAI had apologised to female footballers who claimed to have been sexually harassed and coerced by two former national team coaches during the 1990s, and that needed to be acknowledged.

Courell also had to intervene after Hallgrimsson had been understandably caught off guard by a request for his response to comments made by former Ireland star and assistant coach Damien Duff, who said that he would "raze" the FAI's headquarters at Abbotstown "to the ground" and "probably sack 90 percent of the workforce” because he believed that the organisation required a complete overhaul.

As first days go, it was really quite something. But it felt fitting - and necessary. Hallgrimsson had been given an immediate insight into the enormity of the task ahead of him as he attempts to revive the Republic of Ireland after decades of decline caused by incompetence on a colossal scale.