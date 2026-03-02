‘We cannot look forward with hope’ - Iran federation chief casts doubt on World Cup plans

On Monday, Iran’s top soccer official Mehdi Taj painted a grim picture with regard to his country's participation in an interview with Varzesh3.

"What is certain is that after this attack, we cannot be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope," he said.

It remains unclear whether Iran's potential exclusion would come via a decision from the U.S., FIFA, or the country itself. Iranian nationals face travel restrictions under existing U.S. immigration policy, although exemptions may apply to athletes and tournament personnel.

FIFA has declined to comment since Saturday, when secretary general Mattias Grafstrom said the organization continues to “monitor developments around all issues around the world.”

Andrew Giuliani, who is overseeing World Cup preparations for the White House, said on social media that Iran’s participation remains uncertain and indicated that security considerations will take precedence.

"We'll deal with soccer games tomorrow - tonight, we celebrate their opportunity for freedom," He wrote on X.