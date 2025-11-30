Iran confirm plans to boycott 2026 World Cup draw over visa issue

The Iranian Football Federation (FFIRI) spokesman, Amir-Mahdi Alavi, stated the officials faced "visa obstacles that go beyond sports considerations". The U.S. granted only four visas, including one for the head coach, but notably denied the application for FFIRI President Mehdi Taj for the ceremony at the Kennedy Center on December 5th. Iran views the decision as a non-sporting, political decision and has informed FIFA, urging the governing body to intervene.

The incident has raised speculation that the travel ban could potentially impact Iran's participation in the actual tournament to be held in America, Canada and Mexico, but officials have not confirmed a World Cup boycott at this stage. The issue highlights broader diplomatic tensions, as the U.S. previously announced potential visa exemptions for athletes and support staff for major sports events, though their application to the draw was unclear.