Iran boycott 2026 World Cup draw in Washington, D.C. over U.S. visa denials

The visa denials come in the context of President Donald Trump’s June 2025 executive order establishing travel restrictions for citizens of 12 countries, including Iran. The order includes exemptions for “any athlete or member of an athletic team, including coaches, persons performing a necessary support role, and immediate relatives, traveling for the World Cup, Olympics, or other major sporting event as determined by the Secretary of State.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently addressed questions about access to the United States for upcoming tournaments. Speaking at the FIFA Congress, he said the U.S. government has assured FIFA that international visitors, including fans, will be welcomed at the 2026 World Cup. Infantino said these assurances followed meetings between FIFA and U.S. officials as part of the White House Task Force on FIFA World Cups.

Infantino has made similar remarks in recent months, emphasizing continued coordination with U.S. government agencies to ensure security, travel, and transportation logistics for international attendees. Human Rights Watch has separately urged FIFA to monitor developments closely and be prepared to reassess planning if required.