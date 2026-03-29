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Emanuele Tramacere

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Inter: Vicario, Sommer and Martinez – the options for the future of the goalkeeping position

Inter
G. Vicario
Y. Sommer
J. Martinez
F. Stankovic
Tottenham
Venezia
Transfers

This summer will see a shake-up in the Nerazzurri defence. Who’s staying and who’s coming in?

Inter’s 2026/2027 squad will undergo a major overhaul, with changes across many areas of the pitch. One area in particular is goalkeeping, where the current pair of goalkeepers, Yann Sommer and Josep Martinez, are no longer considered reliable enough to secure undisputed first-team spots.


For some time now, sporting director PieroAusilio has been active in the goalkeeper market, seeking to stay ahead of the competition and bring a top-class player to Milan; among the many names being considered, Guglielmo Vicario is emerging as a strong contender.


But at what price? And who will be the second-choice keeper for next season? There are various scenarios.

  • VICARIO THE FAVOURITE

    Guglielmo Vicario has long since outshone the competition – for a variety of reasons, including salary, experience, age and transfer fee – from Elia Caprile, Marco Carnesecchi and more exotic names such as Dibu Martinez and Alisson Becker.


    The goalkeeper, who is currently owned by Tottenham, is an integral part of the Inter squad in the national team – and Friday evening’s dinner at Coverciano alongside Dimarco, Bastoni, Barella and Pio Esposito (as well as Juventus’ Locatelli) has sparked various rumours – he has international experience and is still in the prime of his footballing career.

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  • THE FIGURES ON TOTTENHAM: AUSILIO WAS IN LONDON

    For his part, Vicario has already given his full backing to a move to Inter, and after three years in the Premier League with Tottenham, he would like to say goodbye and return to Italy.


    Piero Ausilio was in London for the Champions League match on 18 March between Tottenham and Atlético Madrid, and all parties, including his agent Gabriele Giuffrida, have been trying to assess the feasibility of the deal.


    Vicario is valued at no less than €18-20 million by Tottenham, but if the Spurs were to be relegated at the end of the season, his valuation could drop.

  • SUMMER, ARE YOU COMING?

    Next season’s first-choice goalkeeper will therefore be signed from the transfer market, but what will happen to Sommer and Martinez? The Swiss goalkeeper, for one, has a contract that expires on 30 June 2026 and, as a result, could be free to leave Milan as a free agent at the end of the season.


    There has long been talk of Basel’s strong desire to bring him back to the club where he grew up, but at Viale della Liberazione they are considering the possibility of offering the player a one-year contract extension in a role as second-choice or backup to Vicario or whoever arrives in Milan.

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  • MARTINEZ FOR SALE

    And what about Josep Martinez? The Spaniard hasn’t really impressed; he’s not having a good time off the pitch, and at the end of the season he’s the main candidate to be put on the transfer market, regardless of Sommer’s decision.


    €14 million was paid to Genoa to sign him in the summer of 2024, and his book value will not exceed €8 million. This will form the basis for a transfer that could also see the Spanish goalkeeper playing more regularly.

  • KEEP AN EYE ON STANKOVIC

    And what if Martinez were to leave and Sommer were to turn down the role of second-choice keeper? Inter would find themselves having to consider a double signing for the goalkeeping position, and in this context it is worth noting that Filip Stankovic, one of Dejan’s sons, remains within the Nerazzurri’s orbit, even though he is no longer owned by the club.


    The goalkeeper, born in 2002, is enjoying a crucial season in Serie B with Venezia and is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the division. The Venetian club has bought him outright for around €2 million, but Inter retain a 50% share of any future transfer fee. Essentially, should they decide to re-sign him, they would pay half the transfer fee.