Atalanta snatched a late draw against Inter: the match at San Siro ended 1-1, with Nikola Krstovic’s goal cancelling out Francesco Pio Esposito’s first-half opener.
A match that sparked much debate, particularly in the closing stages of the 29th round of the Serie A season: both the equaliser scored by the former Lecce player and the incident involving contact between Frattesi and Scalvini leave room for numerous interpretations.
But let’s recap what happened at the end of this round of Italy’s top-flight league and try to understand, through the words of the experts, the full story behind the incident.