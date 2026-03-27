Inter: the Under-23s are moving home – from next year, home matches will be played at the Breda. An update on the project

Among the meetings scheduled for April at Viale della Liberazione, there will also be a few dedicated to the Under-23 project. The first year is now drawing to a close; there will be time for final assessments and the necessary reflections, but it was important to lay the foundations for the future. After a promising start, Vecchi’s team faced an unexpected dip in form – a rollercoaster ride that is, however, part and parcel of the game, given that this is the second team’s debut season in Serie C. Soon, however, the project and the philosophy behind it will need to be reviewed, likely with an eye on how things will pan out with the current manager, Stefano Vecchi, who is not entirely certain to remain in charge next season. The current season has presented some challenges; there have been a few misunderstandings with the Primavera squad, and the training facilities have also caused some issues, which should, however, be resolved from next January, when it is hoped that Inter’s Under-23s will be able to join the first team at Pinetina, once the work at Appiano Gentile is complete.



