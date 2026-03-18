Inter’s Youth League dream is over: Benfica win 3-2 and advance to the Final 4

Inter started strongly, but it was Benfica who broke the deadlock through their Italian midfielder Coletta, who capitalised on a defensive lapse with a header to beat Taho. In the second half, just as Inter were at their best, Freitas doubled the lead, again with a header, from a cross by Umeh. Carboni tried to shake things up with substitutions, and the newly introduced Zouin pulled one back to make it 2-1 less than 60 seconds after coming on. Inter threw everything forward in search of an equaliser, and Benfica punished them on the counter-attack as Francisco Silva slotted home into an empty net following a generous assist from Banjaqui, who had found himself one-on-one with Taho. All over? No, because in stoppage time, El Mahboubi’s header from a free-kick brought Inter back to 3-2 and within a goal of a possible penalty shoot-out, but Benfica held on until the 96th minute and the result condemned the Nerazzurri to elimination.