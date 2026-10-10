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FBL-ITA-SERIEA-INTER-PARMAAFP
Mohamed Saeed

Inter player ratings vs Parma: Marcus Thuram steals the show as Chivu’s side seal dominant 3-0 victory

Inter
Player ratings
Inter vs Parma Calcio 1913
Parma Calcio 1913
Serie A
M. Thuram
C. Chivu

Inter Milan produced a clinical first-half display to sweep aside Parma 3-0 at the Giuseppe Meazza. Goals from Petar Sucic, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Marcus Thuram ensured the points were safe before the interval.

Inter Milan maintained their formidable presence at the summit of Serie A with a ruthless 3-0 demolition of Parma Calcio 1913. The contest was effectively settled within the first 31 minutes as Cristian Chivu’s side capitalised on their tactical superiority and territorial dominance. By controlling 59% of the ball and creating a significant 2.36 Expected Goals (xG), the Nerazzurri never looked troubled by a Parma side that struggled to find a foothold in the match.

The breakthrough came early when Petar Sucic found the net in the 13th minute, setting the tone for a one-sided affair. Hakan Calhanoglu doubled the advantage shortly after from the penalty spot, punishng the visitors for their defensive lapses. The final blow was delivered by Marcus Thuram, who capped off a brilliant team move assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The second half was a mere formality as Inter managed their physical output, securing a clean sheet and all three points with minimum fuss.

  • FBL-ITA-SERIEA-INTER-PARMAAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Josep Martinez - 7/10

    A quiet evening for the Spaniard, who was rarely tested by the Parma frontline. He made two saves to preserve his clean sheet and displayed his typical composure in possession, helping Inter build from the back against a sporadic press.

    Yann Bisseck - 7/10

    The young defender showed great physical presence and reading of the game. He was solid in individual duels and comfortable carrying the ball into the midfield, contributing to Inter's defensive stability throughout the 90 minutes.

    Benjamin Pavard - 8/10

    The Frenchman was the architect of the defensive line, positioning himself perfectly to intercept any burgeoning Parma attacks. His distribution was elite, often finding the wing-backs with cross-field switches that stretched the opposition.

    Carlos Augusto - 7/10

    Playing in the back three, Augusto offered excellent recovery speed and tactical flexibility. He balanced his defensive duties with intelligent overlapping runs when Inter shifted into their offensive phase.

  • imago-sport-1084330338.jpgBeautiful Sports International

    Midfield

    Hakan Calhanoglu - 8/10

    The heartbeat of the midfield once again. He converted his penalty with clinical precision in the 18th minute to make it 2-0 and dictated the tempo of the game until his substitution in the 61st minute. His set-piece delivery remained a constant threat.

    Andy Diouf - 7/10

    A high-energy performance from the youngster. Diouf covered vast amounts of ground, harrying the Parma midfielders and allowing Calhanoglu the freedom to create. He was eventually replaced by Lucas Henrique in the 73rd minute.

    Petar Sucic - 8/10

    A standout performance from the midfielder, who opened the scoring in the 13th minute. His late runs into the box were a recurring theme, and his technical ability in tight spaces helped Inter bypass Parma's mid-block with ease.

    Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 8/10

    The veteran showed no signs of slowing down, providing the crucial assist for Marcus Thuram's goal in the 31st minute. His spatial awareness and weight of pass were instrumental in Inter's third goal, highlighting his enduring tactical value.

    Federico Dimarco - 7/10

    Wearing the captain's armband, Dimarco was a constant outlet on the left flank. While he didn't record a direct goal contribution, his crossing was consistently dangerous, contributing to Inter's 21 total crosses during the match.


  • FC Internazionale v Parma Calcio - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Pio Esposito - 6/10

    The young striker worked hard to lead the line and create space for his strike partner. While he didn't get on the scoresheet, his movement off the ball was vital before being replaced by Lautaro Martinez on the hour mark.

    Marcus Thuram - 9/10

    The man of the match. Thuram was a constant menace to the Parma defence, capping a brilliant performance with a well-taken goal in the 31st minute. His power and link-up play were central to Inter's dominant first-half showing.

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  • FC Internazionale v Parma Calcio - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Substitutes & Manager

    Lautaro Martinez - 6/10

    Came on in the 61st minute for Thuram. He provided fresh legs and kept the Parma defenders occupied, though the game's intensity had decreased by the time he entered the fray.

    Aleksandar Stankovic - 6/10

    Introduced in the 61st minute to provide stability in the midfield. He kept things simple and ensured Inter maintained control of the central zones.

    Ange-Yoan Bonny - 6/10

    A 61st-minute introduction for Esposito. He showed a few nice touches but Inter were largely in game-management mode during his time on the pitch.

    Luis Henrique - 6/10

    Replaced Diouf in the 73rd minute. He helped see out the victory without any significant scares.

    Djed Spence - 6/10

    Made his long-awaited debut in the 73rd minute. He looked sharp and eager to impress, offering a glimpse of the athleticism he brings to the right side.

    Cristian Chivu - 9/10

    A tactical masterclass from Chivu. He set Inter up to exploit Parma's weaknesses early on, and the game was effectively won within the first half-hour. His substitutions were well-timed to preserve key players for future fixtures.

Champions League
Inter crest
Inter
INT
Club Brugge crest
Club Brugge
CLB
Serie A
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
Torino crest
Torino
TOR