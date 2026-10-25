Inter player ratings vs Fiorentina: Marcus Thuram and Piotr Zielinski spark incredible late turnaround

Inter secured a breathtaking 2-1 victory over Fiorentina in a match that epitomised the tactical unpredictability of Serie A. For large periods, the Nerazzurri dominated the ball, maintaining 63% possession and peppering the opposition goal with 33 total shots. However, they lacked the clinical edge required to break down a resolute Viola block in the first half, heading into the interval at 0-0 despite their territorial supremacy.

The second half took a sharp turn when Jimenez silenced the home crowd in the 65th minute, unleashing a powerful shot that Inter goalkeeper Ivan Provedel was unable to reach.

Inter looked destined for their first defeat of the campaign as the clock ticked into added time, but Thuram equalised in the 91st minute following an assist by Andy Diouf. The turnaround was completed in the 98th minute when substitute Piotr Zielinski coolly converted a penalty to seal all three points in sensational fashion.

GOAL rates Inter Milans's players from Stadio Giuseppe Meazza...