'I played outer wing for Mourinho!' – Cristian Chivu uses career story to back Andy Diouf

Cristian Chivu addressed tactical debates surrounding Inter Milan, dismissing fixations on whether the side operates with a three-man or four-man defense. The Romanian coach stressed that core principles, movement, and player characteristics dictate team performance rather than rigid numbers.

Chivu insisted his side can adapt whenever necessary.

"For me the important thing are the principles of play, the way and not the module," Chivu explained. "We do not have a guarantee that playing with four you can win something, just like with three."