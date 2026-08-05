Inter Milan reject massive €40m Brentford bid for Aleksandar Stankovic as Cristian Chivu builds around young star

Inter have made a significant statement by slamming the door shut on a major departure. Stankovic, who returned to the club this summer after a stellar campaign with Club Brugge, has found himself at the centre of a bidding war. The Serbian youth international was instrumental in Brugge’s Jupiler Pro League title win, earning the prestigious Young Player of the Year award in Belgium.

Despite the financial allure of such a deal, the response from the club was swift and unanimous. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter, the player himself, and the Stankovic family all aligned on a firm "no thank you" to Brentford's €40 million offer.