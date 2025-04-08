Inter Miami reportedly hold Kevin de Bruyne's discovery rights in MLS, opening door for possible marquee move for Manchester City legend
Inter Miami are free to negotiate with De Bruyne before any other MLS club, but there remain questions about financial viability
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Inter Miami have rights to negotiate with Kevin De Bruyne
- Financial restrictions create obstacles for possible deal
- Miami could trade his discovery rights, offer a lower salary