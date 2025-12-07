Inter Miami ready to confirm ‘done deal’ for Jordi Alba replacement as legendary Spanish left-back retires after MLS Cup glory

Inter Miami won Saturday’s MLS Cup final, knowing it would also mark the final appearance of Alba, who has decided to retire following the showpiece match. The former Barcelona star has been a key part of the club’s rise alongside Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, but the 34-year-old has “waved the white flag” and brought an end to a storied career after one last push for silverware. With Alba departing, the club has accelerated plans to secure his replacement, identifying Reguilon as the preferred option, as per MARCA.

The report suggests the signing is essentially a “done deal,” with Inter Miami ready to announce the move soon. Reguilon has been seen in Miami in recent days, fuelling the belief that the transfer is imminent and that the Spaniard will join early in the 2026 MLS season. The former Tottenham defender has spent the past six months without a club, making the opportunity in Miami a timely lifeline.

Reguilon last played competitive football in May 2025, featuring for 74 minutes in Tottenham’s match against Aston Villa before his release in the summer. Since leaving Spurs, he has spent extensive time training individually to maintain his fitness and prepare for a January return to professional competition. Inter Miami view his experience across Europe as an ideal fit to succeed Alba in a team built on high-profile leadership and possession-based play.