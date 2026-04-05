Inter Miami player ratings vs Austin FC: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez score as Nu Stadium opener ends in draw

Austin tried to spoil the party early. They were unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty inside 30 seconds, and Myrto Uzuni rattled the post from a free kick shortly after. They grabbed a deserved lead after six minutes. Guilherme Biro provided it, ghosting into the box and rising to meet a corner for a 1-0 advantage.

But Miami responded. Messi, of course, scored the first Miami goal in their new digs. Ian Fray floated a ball into the box, and Messi headed home past a stranded Brad Stuver. Austin had fewer chances for the remainder of the half but looked more threatening. Christian Ramirez came closest, rattling the post after a well-worked move.

Austin continued to threaten in the second half. The introduction of Jayden Nelson gave them an injection of pace at halftime, and the substitute provided their second goal, capping a well-worked counterattack.

This evening could not end with a Miami loss, though. A veteran made sure of it. Suarez reacted first to a flick-on from a corner and volleyed into an empty net.

Miami probed for a winner. Maxi Falcon missed a couple of chances late. Messi hit the bar. But a winner never quite came.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Nu Stadium...